Bee Gaia Bloom Art Show features works by neurodivergent artists

The Naples-based nonprofit House of Gaia aims to foster a global perspective and promote a pore peaceful, creative, and conscientious world through art, culture, wellbeing, global citizenship, and community service.

On Saturday, April 25, they’ll present the “Bee Gaia Bloom Art Show” featuring works created by artists within the neurodivergent community. Unlike a more conventional gallery exhibition, works in this sensory, multimedia show are designed to be touched and interacted with and are meant to foster connection and understanding.

The event is free and open to the public. We’re joined by House of Gaia Founder and Director Maria Luisa “Lulu” Carter to learn more about the exhibit and her organization’s broader focus on arts education, social inclusion, community-building, and kindness.