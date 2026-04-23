© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Bee Gaia Bloom Art Show features works by neurodivergent artists

By John Davis
Published April 23, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
Artists from the "Bee Gaia Bloom Art Show" at TWiST Gallery in the Bayshore Arts District of Naples, on April 25, 2026, from 3 -6 p.m.
Courtesy of House of Gaia
Artists from the "Bee Gaia Bloom Art Show" at TWiST Gallery in the Bayshore Arts District of Naples, on April 25, 2026, from 3 -6 p.m.

The Naples-based nonprofit House of Gaia aims to foster a global perspective and promote a pore peaceful, creative, and conscientious world through art, culture, wellbeing, global citizenship, and community service.

On Saturday, April 25, they’ll present the “Bee Gaia Bloom Art Show” featuring works created by artists within the neurodivergent community. Unlike a more conventional gallery exhibition, works in this sensory, multimedia show are designed to be touched and interacted with and are meant to foster connection and understanding.

The event is free and open to the public. We’re joined by House of Gaia Founder and Director Maria Luisa “Lulu” Carter to learn more about the exhibit and her organization’s broader focus on arts education, social inclusion, community-building, and kindness.

If You Go:
House of Gaia’s “Bee Gaia Bloom Art Show”
Saturday, April 25, 2025, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
TWiST Gallery
3570 Bayshore Dr Unit 103, Naples, FL 34112
*Event is free and open to the public

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionHouse of GaiaArts & CultureVisual ArtNeurodivergent
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. FGCU Roots of Compassion & Kindness Center hosts first global 'Kindness Summit'