FGCU Roots of Compassion & Kindness Center hosts first global 'Kindness Summit'

Research into the science of kindness in recent decades has moved the conversation from kindness being a "feel-good" sentiment into a rigorous field of study that shows significant physiological and psychological benefits for people who practice it.

At the same time, there is a growing global kindness movement comprised of a network of organizations dedicated to highlighting these kinds of benefits, and encouraging ways to embed the practice of kindness into our everyday lives.

Florida Gulf Coast University offered its first class on kindness about six years ago, and not long after FGCU founding faculty member, Dr. Maria Roca, founded the school’s Roots of Compassion & Kindness Center. Now, the ROCK Center is preparing to host a global kindness summit called K20 that will kick off the "Kindness Without Borders initiative."

Kindness leaders from around the world will gather on the FGCU campus in May (5/14-17) for a series of talks and interactive events, all with a goal of sharing knowledge and inspiring action. We talk with the co-founders for a preview and a conversation about the importance of being kind.

Guests:

Dr. Maria Roca, Associate Professor in the Department of Integrated Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, and Director of the university’s Roots of Compassion & Kindness (ROCK) Center

Francesca Donlan, ROCK Center Board Member

Alan Williams, ‘values-driven’ leadership advisor, author, and founder of SERVICEBRAND GLOBAL

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