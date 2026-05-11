Do your part: Regions aquifers and rivers are low; Water restrictions are in place

Extremely dry conditions throughout the region are ushering in more than ban burns. There's also water restrictions.

The entire region within the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority service area is under a one-day per week water restriction, regardless if one has a private well.

This applies to customers in DeSoto, Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties along with the City of North Port.

The current restriction is through July 1. The regions' aquifers, rivers and reservoirs are at lower-than-normal conditions because below average rainfall during its summer rainy season. Compared to the 12-month period a year ago, the region is experiencing a deficit of 13 inches.

Outdoor water-use accounts for more than 50 percent of water consumption for households so it is imperative to follow the restrictions.

The days of the week for watering is based on the last number in an address.

0 or 1 — water only on Monday

2 or 3 — water only on Tuesday

4 or 5 — water only on Wednesday

6 or 7 — water only on Thursday

8 or 9 — water only on Friday

All locations without a discernable address are restricted to a Friday watering schedule.

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