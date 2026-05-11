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Still parched; DeSoto residents encouraged to do their part during extreme drought

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published May 11, 2026 at 1:10 PM EDT
A drought is a prolonged period with little to no rainfall, leading to water shortages in a region. The air temperature can be hot or cold. A heat wave is usually just a few days of air temperatures far warmer than expected in a region during any given time of year. The air can contain a lot of moisture, and be humid, or just the opposite, described as "dry heat." Whatever the characteristics of the heat wave, it can worsen the impacts of a drought due to increased heat stress and a greater water demand. Despite a shorter-term duration, a heat wave can compound the bad things about a drought and cause more harm to man and the environment.
NOAA
/
WGCU
A drought is a prolonged period with little to no rainfall, leading to water shortages in a region.

DeSoto County has had a burn ban in force since November.

The county and about one-half of Florida remains extremely parched. The ban means no bonfires, campfires and burning yard debris.

Aboveground charcoal, gas and electric grills are OK, as are barrel-type barbeque smokers. DeSoto officials urge everyone who grills to ensure charcoals are extinguished after use.

To report violators, call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, 863-993-4700.

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Eileen Kelley
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