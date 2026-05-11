Still parched; DeSoto residents encouraged to do their part during extreme drought

DeSoto County has had a burn ban in force since November.

The county and about one-half of Florida remains extremely parched. The ban means no bonfires, campfires and burning yard debris.

Aboveground charcoal, gas and electric grills are OK, as are barrel-type barbeque smokers. DeSoto officials urge everyone who grills to ensure charcoals are extinguished after use.

To report violators, call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, 863-993-4700.

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