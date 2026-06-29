Burn ban lifted in Glades County despite wildfires and trepidations as July Fourth holiday nears

Southwest Florida residents and visitors are urged to use caution with fireworks as America’s big 250th birthday party gets underway.

That warning is not just for personal safety with explosives, but because wildfires continue to spark across parched Southwest Florida.

With the 4thof July coming up, that has many like Glades County Commissioner Jerry Sapp concerned.

"I do want to lift the burn ban, but I just don't feel comfortable right now," he said.

He said all the years he has lived and worked in the area, when the raining season kicks in, it does so with gusto. Not so this year, he said.

"But we're not at that point yet, in my opinion. So that's just the way I feel,” Sapp said.

Sapp was out-voted 3 to 2 to remove the long-standing burn ban.

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