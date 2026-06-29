Organic moringa products recalled due to possible salmonella risk; sold nationwide viaonline

Total Nutrition Inc. of Deer Park, N.Y. is voluntarily recalling TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa 1,200 mg Capsules and 100% Organic Moringa Powder following a supplier-initiated recall of the raw Organic Moringa ingredient because of possible Salmonella exposure.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled product was distributed nationally through the online platforms, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, and Target, as well as the company's website.

The following lots are included in the recall:

Product Product #: Lot #: Expiration: TNVitamins 100% Organic

Moringa Capsules 1,200 mg

AB9917

Lot #: 2800

Exp: 2/2028

TNVitamins 100% Organic

Moringa Powder

AB9904

Lot #: 2782

Exp: 5/2028



The lot numbers are located on the bottom of the bottle as well as near the barcode on the label. If your lot does not match one of the lots listed above, it is not affected by this recall.

The TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa 1,200 mg Capsules product is packaged in a white HDPE supplement bottle with a smooth white cap containing 90 clear capsules filled with green organic moringa powder. The TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa Powder product is packaged in a white HDPE jar with a smooth white cap containing 96 grams of green organic moringa powder.

Organic moringa powder is made from the dried, finely ground leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. It is widely used as a nutrient-dense superfood to naturally boost energy, strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation, and manage blood sugar levels.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are asked to dispose of them immediately. Do not eat, sell, or serve the product. For more information, please visit http://tnvitamins.com/organic-moringa-recall.

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