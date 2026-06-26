Extended again: Lee heat-related assistance to unhoused, other vulnerable populations 

Lee County Human & Veteran Services, LeeTran, the Lee County Library System and county partners will continue to offer heat-related assistance to people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations through the weekend and into next week.

Plans include:

Saturday, Jun. 27, through Monday, Jun. 29: Lee County Transit (LeeTran) will have a stand-by cooling bus at the locations listed below.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cape Coral Transfer Station, 820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres Park & Ride, 1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres, North Fort Myers, Merchants Crossing area, 15080 N. Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Cooling Stations are located throughout Lee County:

Alva

Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries)

Address: 2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva, FL 33920

Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs United Way Resiliency Hub (Literacy Council Gulf Coast)

Address: 26820 Old 41 Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34315

Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Cape Coral

West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries)

Address: 1499 SW. Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Fort Myers

East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub (Children's Advocacy Center of SWFL)

Address: 4040 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative

Address: 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Fort Myers Regional Library

Address: 2450 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Date: June 27

Hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Date: June 29

Franklin Park United Way Resiliency Hub (Franklin Park Elementary)

Address: 2330 Henderson Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub (The Heights Center)

Address: 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub (Pine Manor Improvement Association)

Address: 5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries

Address: 5100 Tice St., Fort Myers

Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Lehigh Acres

Lehigh Acres United Way Resiliency Hub (Lehigh Community Services)

Address: 201 Plaza Drive, Suite 101, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Hours: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Dates: June 29

North Fort Myers

North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation

Address: 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Hours:

June 27: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 29: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pine Island

Pine Island United Way Resiliency Hub (Beacon of Hope)

Address: 5090 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City, FL 33956

Hours: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Sanibel Island

Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub (F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva)

Address: 2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957

Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dates: June 29

Additionally, the county’s Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams are in the community connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute hot-weather supplies, including drinking water and cooling wraps.

The Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) Reach app, which is a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a way individuals experiencing homelessness can garner information about heat-relief related services available to them. App users should sign up to receive push alerts to receive timely updates.

Lee County’s coordinated entry phone line is available to connect individuals to services and resources. Call 239-533-7996 or visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

In general, Lee County Government encourages residents to watch for updates from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/tbw/ as well as to monitor local meteorologists’ reports during these extreme heat conditions.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services will continue to monitor weather conditions with Lee County Emergency Management staff. The county will work with its nonprofit partners to leverage additional heat-relief related services as necessary. Additional updates will be provided via the Reach app, social media and leegov.com as they become available.

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