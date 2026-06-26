Community Blood Center in Collier County has critical need for platelets and type O blood

A critically low supply of certain types of blood has prompted an appeal in Collier County.

Community Blood Center, an affiliate of Naples Comprehensive Health, has critically low supplies of platelets and type O blood, and inventories for all other blood types are marginal.

A call has gone out for all donors to give immediately and help to ensure that lifesaving blood products are available for local patients.

Locations for donating blood are at:

At Community Blood Center: 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34110, located on the first floor of the NCH Business Center. No appointment is necessary. Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

On the bloodmobile — Find a blood drive location online: www.givebloodcbc.org

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days. The minimum age to give blood is sixteen with parent present. There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated.

A photo ID is required at time of donation. The entire process from registration to refreshment takes about 45 minutes. The actual blood draw only takes approximately seven minutes. Each pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.

All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center remain within the community to benefit local patients.

Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information.

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