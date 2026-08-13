Cape Coral Fire Department offering free backpack flashers for kids walking to school, bus stop

The Cape Coral Fire Department is offering free reflective backpack flashers as a public safety measure. The small LED lights are red and can be clipped on to a child's backpack to make them more visible to motorists.

Cape Coral Fire Department Public Information Specialist Andrea Schuch explained that getting a backpack flasher is important for families with kids who walk to school, or wait for the bus, while it's still dark outside.

"We want those kids who are traversing the roadways to be seen by the drivers," Schuch said. "These backpack flashers make them more visible, especially if the kids are wearing a dark bag or clothes."

Backpack flashers are available at all 13 Cape Coral fire stations, and Fire Headquarters:



Station 1 – 4610 Coronado Pkwy.

Station 2 – 521 Nicholas Pkwy.

Station 3 – 1627 Everest Pkwy.

Station 4 – 2007 Santa Barbara Blvd.

Station 5 – 1029 Diplomat Pkwy.

Station 6 – 4540 Chiquita Blvd.

Station 7 – 3942 Burnt Store Rd.

Station 8 – 707 SW 1st St.

Station 9 – 4107 Pelican Blvd.

Station 10 – 3623 Gator Circle

Station 11 – 1038 Burnt Store Rd.

Station 12 – 2129 Chiquita Blvd.

Station 13 – 2025 SE 6th St.

Fire Headquarters/EOC - 1115 SE 9th Ave.

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