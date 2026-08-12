'One in a Million' campaign helps local United Way close its funding gap and make this year's goal

There was a significant funding gap for the United Way campaign this year, but an extra push in the way of its "One in a Million" campaign pushed the effort across the finish line.

The United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades has successfully reached its annual campaign goal of $11,512,716, ensuring funding for critical programs and services that serve thousands of individuals and families.

This community-wide effort that rallied support to help close a $1.6 million funding gap needed to reach the goal to fund its partner agencies and United Way-operated programs for the 2025-2026 campaign. Campaign funding supports both United Way-operated programs and its network of 92 partner agencies that collectively improve the lives of more than 500,000 people in the community through services including food assistance, housing support, youth programs, educational opportunities and other essential resources.

“This accomplishment is an example of how our community steps up in big ways to ensure critical services remain available across our community,” said Hannah Pelle, interim president and CEO of United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades. “When we shared the need, our community responded with generosity and a steadfast commitment to helping our neighbors. We are so grateful for all who stepped up to make this possible.”

LARC donates $2,000 toward United Way goal.

To reach its goal, 178 individuals and corporations made gifts of all sizes, while a smaller group of community partners also stepped forward with increased gifts, matching donations and fundraising efforts to help inspire others to give.

Notable examples of community support included:

$250,000 from Lee Health through the Lee Health Foundation

$100,000 matching gift from a private family foundation

$100,000 matching gift from Linda and Tom Uhler, longtime United Way supporters

$100,000 gift from Janie and Dean Schreiner

$100,000 gift from an anonymous donor

Many United Way partner agencies launched their own challenges and fundraisers within their networks to help inspire giving

“We saw firsthand what is possible when our community comes together to make a difference,” said Carolyn Rogers, co-chair of the annual campaign. “Whether someone gave a first-time gift, increased a donation, fulfilled a pledge or made a transformational contribution, every act of generosity played a significant role in reaching this goal.”

To learn more about United Way and the impact of its annual campaign, visit UnitedWayLee.org.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

