New cases of cyclospora illness decline in Florida for second week; total cases now top 400

For the second week in a row new cases of Cyclospora Illness are being reported down in Florida.

Thursday’s state Health Department release listed just 66 new cases statewide, down from a high of 87 last week and 97 the week before.

While Lee County reports three new cases, Collier, Charlotte and Sarasota counties say they each had just one new case from August 1 through the 8th.

The new cases bring the total number of cyclosporiasis cases in Florida from May 1 to Aug. 8 to 407, up from 342 cases last week and 255 two weeks ago.