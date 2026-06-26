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Got airboat? New launch is headed to Okeechobee at the Clif Betts Jr. Lakeside Recreation Area

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published June 26, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT
Bayles, Tom

Good news airboat enthusiasts, the Board of Okeechobee County Commissioners approved a $600,000 bid for the construction of an airboat launch.

In addition to the concrete boat ramp, there will be designated parking, drainage improvements as well as fencing at the Clif Betts Jr. Lakeside Recreation Area. That’s also commonly known as Lock 7.

Funding for the project is coming from the Landfill Trust Reserve Fund, which will be reimbursed at a later time.

The county has already obtained permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

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