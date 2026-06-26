Water restrictions extended Through Oct. 1 for Southwest Florida Water Management District

Due to ongoing drought conditions throughout the region, the Southwest Florida Water Management District has extended a Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage Restriction through Oct. 1.

The restrictions apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties; portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties; the City of Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and the portion of Gasparilla Island in Charlotte County.

Watering hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. only. The restriction also applies to residents on private wells.

Watering days are based on the last number of your street address:

0 or 1: Monday

2 or 3: Tuesday

4 or 5: Wednesday

6 or 7: Thursday

8 or 9: Friday (also for locations with mixed or no address, such as subdivision common areas).

Other aspects of the modification:

The District received below average rainfall during its 2025 rainy season and at the time the Modified Phase III was declared, had a 13.7-inch regional rainfall deficit compared to the average 12-month total. The rainfall deficit for May 2026 was 11.4 inches. In addition, water levels in the District’s water resources, such as rivers and lakes, are continuing to decline and many are severely abnormal. Moreover, public water supplies are extremely low.

The District addresses dry conditions through water shortage actions, which are temporary measures that restrict water use among the various types of permit holders during extended dry conditions.

Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, watering hours are reduced to 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Properties less than one acre in size may only use one of these windows.

Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, properties one acre or larger may only water before 4 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

The restrictions apply to residents on private wells however, reclaimed water is only subject to voluntary watering hours, unless restricted by the local government or utility.

Handwatering and Microirrigation

Residents may still handwater plants or use microirrigation on to water flower beds, shrubs, or other plant material (other than lawns) on any day, however under the Modified Phase III restrictions it is limited to the hours of before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

New Lawns and Plants

New lawns and plants have a 60-day establishment period. On days 1-30, new lawns and plants may be watered any day of the week.

During days 31-60, new lawns and plants may be watered three days during the week. The user must maintain a written schedule of establishment period watering. Even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Odd-numbered addresses may be watered on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Pressure Washing

Pressure washing in preparation for painting and sealing is allowed.

HOAs

No HOA or other entity shall enforce deed restrictions or other community standards requiring an increase in potable or domestic well water use, including replacement of plant material to meet aesthetic standards or pressure washing.

Mobile Equipment Washing

Car washing at home (non-commercial) is only allowed on your lawn watering day and you must use a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

Car washing of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles is allowed.

Car wash fundraisers held on behalf of non-profit organizations are prohibited, except for one-day events that were scheduled prior to the effective date of this WSO.

Rinsing of boats and flushing of boat engines is allowed after each use when needed to remove salt water or to prevent the transportation of exotic plant or animal material.

Cleaning of agricultural vehicles is allowed as necessary.

Fountains

Aesthetic fountains and other water features may only operate four hours per day. The regular hours of operation can be selected by the owner but must be posted.

Restaurants

Requiring restaurants to only serve water upon request.

Medical and Health

The use of water for medical purposes or the protection of public health, safety and welfare is not restricted.

Conservation and Enforcement

Utilities must implement Phase III water conservation efforts, including customer education about the current water shortage and ways to conserve water.

Water utilities and other local enforcement officials must increase their enforcement efforts, including responding to citizen complaints, and monitoring water use through patrols or customer records.

Starting 14 days after the effective date of the water shortage order, utilities and other local enforcement officials are to issue citations first without issuing a warning.

Any violations should be reported to the appropriate local utility.

Phase III Water Shortage Utility Responsibilities

Golf Courses

Fairways and driving ranges may be irrigated no more than once per week.

Tees, golf course greens and practice greens may be irrigated no more than three times per week.

Roughs shall not be irrigated.

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