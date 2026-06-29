'Finding Nemo' at Gypsy Playhouse headlines eight shows onstage at area theaters this week

This week, two shows close, five continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Robin Dawn Dance Academy / Robin Dawn Dance Academy Disney’s 'Finding Nemo JR.' is a musical adaptation of the 2003 Pixar movie with new music by the songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

“Finding Nemo JR.” [Gypsy Playhouse at Robin Dawn Dance Academy]: Disney’s “Finding Nemo JR.” is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” “Finding Nemo JR.” brings a vibrant underwater world to life onstage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. Shows are July 2 and 3. For tickets, visit https://robindawnacademy.com/gypsy-playhouse/.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'Frozen' is onstage at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Fort Myers Theatre.

“Frozen the Broadway Musical” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Frozen is the timeless tale of two sisters pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one young woman struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Both are searching for love. They just don't know where to find it. Based on the hit 2013 film of the same name, “Frozen” reveals how true love can come in many forms and that the bond between sisters is something truly special. Closes July 3. This week’s performances are Monday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Say Goodnight, Gracie' closes July 5 at Players Circle Theatre

“Say Goodnight, Gracie” [Players Circle Theatre]: Fall in love again with the hilarious and heartfelt true story of comedy legend George Burns, tracing his rise, his partnership with Gracie Allen, and the enduring love that fueled a lifetime of laughter and show business magic. Closes July 5. This week’s performances are Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, July 5 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200527464.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Due to the 4th of July celebrations, there is no performance of 'Comedy Lottery' this week.

“Comedy Lottery” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter. No one, not even them, knows what they’ll come up with, but one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in the audience’s hands. Runs July 25. There is no performance this week. The show resumes Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/comedy-lottery.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Dog Mom' is a heartwarming and hilarious journey of self-discovery and unlikely friendships.

“Dog Mom” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Liz is a tough-as-nails New Yorker with a life falling apart faster than her morning bagel. When a scruffy stray dog shows up on her stoop, Liz – the least “dog person” on the planet – reluctantly agrees to foster it. This temporary inconvenience quickly turns into a heartwarming and hilarious journey of self-discovery and unlikely friendships. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Runs to July 26. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s new comedy ‘Dog Mom’ explores connection and the transformative bond between people and their pets.” This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/dog-mom/sub-and-save-sms2 or telephone 239-941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Lovin’ Spoonful, this authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 3 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 4 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Epic in scope and deeply human at its core, this timeless musical is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

“Les Miserables” [The Naples Players]: “Les Misérables” is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, it tells an unforgettable story of Jean Valjean, a man seeking redemption in a world where justice and mercy collide. Epic in scope and deeply human at its core, this timeless musical is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Runs to July 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. (There is no performance on July 4.) For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/les-miserables/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into the Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home.

“The Wizard of Oz” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This family classic follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. You’ll hear the songs from the delightful score you know and love such as “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 2 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 5 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz-2/. Read about the three dogs cast to play Toto at “Broadway Palm casts three dogs to play Toto in upcoming production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.