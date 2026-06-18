Broadway Palm casts three dogs to play Toto in upcoming production of 'The Wizard of Oz'

Canine actors add authenticity, personality, energy and a dash of cuteness to any theatrical production – which is why Prather Entertainment has cast three dogs to play Toto in its upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Courtesy of Renee Beck / Renee Beck Bella, pictured in her motorized Ferrari, is a Florida Everblades fan.

The first of this terrific trio is Bella, a 4-year-old Yorkshire terrier. When she’s not onstage or in rehearsals, Bella likes to shop with her person, Renee Beck. Her fave is Wal-Mart, where she’s an honorary greeter. She’s also a huge fan of the Florida Everblades.

Kobe is a 3-year-old Yorkie. In addition to exuding tons of talent, Kobe’s been trained by his peeps, Nancy and Albert Velez, to close doors and respond to a host of other commands.

Courtesy of Kristine Reed. / Kristine Reed Luna Rose with her person, Kristine Reed.

Luna Rose is a 3-year-old Yorkie Biewer terrier, a poster child for “dogged determination.” One time, she and her person were playing fetch in the living room and Luna’s ball rolled under the coffee table. Rather than bark for help, Luna bent down and pawed at the ball until she could reach it. Then she bounded back for another round of fetch.

Bella, Kobe and Luna Rose will take turns performing onstage since a musical like “The Wizard of Oz” is pretty demanding – not just for the performers but their owners.

The show runs Wednesday through Sunday for six and a half weeks, with matinees and evening performances most Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. That’s as many as nine shows a week and each show lasts more than two and a half hours including intermission.

“The Wizard of Oz” is at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre June 26 through Aug. 8.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bella showed up for auditions in a picnic basket held by her 'mom,' Renee Beck.

MORE INFORMATION:

Auditions for Toto were held May 31.

Watch “Dogs Steal the Spotlight at Broadway Palm.”

Nine dogs attended the audition.

Read/hear, “Could your terrier play Toto in ‘Wizard of Oz’? Broadway Palm Wants to Know.”

During the performances, Toto is held by Dorothy and the Lion. He walks on a leash alongside Dorothy and Mrs. Gulch. And there’s one scene where Toto runs onstage into Dorothy’s arms. Bella, Kobe and Luna Rose demonstrated these skills during their initial meet-and-greet on June 15 with Director Victor Legarreta, Meghan Renee Wombles, who plays Dorothy, and her understudy, Rilyn Dick.

During shows, each dog will be assigned a “dog handler.” Owners are nonetheless encouraged remain backstage with their pets in a designated area.

Courtesy of Meghan Renee Wombles / Meghan Renee Wombles website Meg Wombles plays Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

The cast

Meghan Renee Wombles stars as Dorothy. "Meg" makes her Broadway Palm debut in the role. Recent favorite credits include Nemo in the TYA world premiere of “Finding Nemo,” Penny Pingleton in “Hairspray,” Sophie Sheridan in "Momma Mia!" and Frenchy in "Grease." She is a recent graduate of Lipscomb University in Nashville, where she obtained a B.F.A. in musical theatre.

Courtesy of Jennifer Dick / Jennifer Dick Rilyn Dick is Dorothy's understudy.

Rilyn Dick is Dorothy’s understudy, as well as a Munchkin and member of the ensemble. She is a sophomore at Florida Southern College, where she is studying musical theatre and computer science. She’s done eight shows at Broadway Palm, including work in the ensemble of “The Little Mermaid” and “The Wizard of Oz.” She also appeared in “Spring Awakening” for Arts Bonita, numerous shows at Cultural Park Theatre and as Anne Boleyn in “Six” and racy Fastrada in “Pippin” at North Fort Myers High, as well as Olaf in “Frozen.” For a survey of Dick’s theatrical work from the age of 3, hear/read: “Stage mom Jennifer Dick is all about supporting her daughter Rilyn's passion for theater.”

Stephen Sandham (“Fiddler on the Roof,” “Into the Woods,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “A Christmas Carol”) is the Scarecrow, Jordan Ross Weinhold (“A Christmas Carol,” “The Mousetrap,” “Caught in the Net,” “Love, Lies and the Lottery” and “Unnecessary Farce” at Broadway Palm) is the Cowardly Lion and Zeke and Jeff Gallup (“Off Broadway,” “Skyscraper,” “Singfeld” and “White Christmas” at Goodspeed Musicals) are the Tin Man and Hickory.

Alex Dagg plays Uncle Henry (and the Gate Keeper) and Jerry Sciarrio is Professor Marvel and the Wizard of Oz.

McKenzie Tipton is Aunt Em and the good witch Glinda. A UCO graduate with a BM in Musical Theater, she recently toured with the bagpipe band Wolgemut, flew as an aerialist for Cirqa Brava and danced in The Crystal's Nutcracker.

Kristina Miranda Sloan is Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch. The University of Arizona graduate’s favorite roles include Katharine in “Kiss Me Kate” with Post Playhouse and Miss Andrew/Bird Woman in “Mary Poppins” with Circa ’21.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Director Victor Legaretta has appeared as an actor in more than 400 performances of 'The Wizard of Oz.'

The director

Victor Legaretta has directed hundreds of plays and musicals. He is no stranger to Broadway Palm, having written, directed, or starred in dozens of productions here and at Prather Entertainment’s sister theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

As an actor, Legaretta has appeared in nearly 400 performances of “The Wizard of Oz,” having played all three of Dorothy’s “friends,” most notably the Lion on the 2017-2018 national tour. Returning to the Palm to finally direct this musical is such a full circle moment and proves “There’s no place like home.”

Legaretta is also an accomplished playwright and chef. Follow him on all social platforms @TheRealChefVic.

Historical note

In the movie, Toto was played by a female Cairn terrier named Terry. Because she was expressive, obedient, and able to convey emotion without words, Terry was cast in the role of Toto even though the role called for a male.

Judy Garland, who was just 16 at the time, formed a special bond with Terry and wanted to adopt her. However, the dog’s owner and trainer, Carl Spitz, refused. Because of Terry’s natural charisma and uncanny ability to understand what was expected of her in ways that frequently astonished the cast and crew, he knew that other directors would want to cast her in their movies as well.

Prior to “The Wizard of Oz,” Terry had already appeared in 20 films, including “Ready for Love” with Ida Lupino and “Bright Eyes” with Shirley Temple in 1934. By the time Terry died at the age of 11 in 1945, her film credits were far more extensive than many of her human contemporaries.

Despite being one of the most famous dogs in history Toto never received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That honor has been reserved, to date for just three dogs: Strongheart, Lassie and Rin Tin Tin.

Following a campaign by fans and historians, a memorial for Terry was erected at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in 2011. It features a bronze statue and plaque, a fitting tribute to a dog who helped define one of cinema’s most enduring classics.

Toto has been played by other dogs in remakes and spin-offs, such as “Return to Oz” (1985) and “Emerald City” (2017). Toto returned to the land of Oz in “Wicked: For Good.”

Broadway also has a tradition of including dogs in productions, such as the 2012 revival of “Annie” (in which a 2-year-old named Sunny portrayed the lovable mutt Annie finds, adopts and names Sandy), “Legally Blonde The Musical” (in which a Chihuahua named Chico played Elle Woods’ handbag pooch Bruiser and Chloe played Paulette’s pup Rufus) and the 2014 production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill (in which a dog named Roxie played Billie Holliday’s canine companion, Pepi).

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has enjoyed great success working with canine performers, such as the three dogs who played Sandy in last year’s production of “Annie.”

For more, read/hear: “Three dogs who play Sandy making their theater debuts in Broadway Palm's 'Annie'.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.