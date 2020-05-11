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A supplement for dogs available online is being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
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A voluntary recall is being issued for two lots of PEDIGREE High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor 13.2oz canned food for dogs due to possible metal and plastic contamination.
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Canine actors add authenticity, personality, energy and a dash of cuteness to any theatrical production – which is why Prather Entertainment has cast three dogs to play Toto in its upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
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Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has enjoyed great success working with canine performers, such as the three dogs who played Sandy in last year’s production of “Annie.” Now, the theater wants to cast two to three terriers to play the part of Toto in “The Wizard of Oz.”
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Gulf Coast Humane Society holds an event at Edison Mall that combines Pilates and people's dogs, exercising together.
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Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for state lawmakers to address pet-breeding facilities, derided as “puppy mills,” during the upcoming legislative session. “Now, many breeders take care of their animals and treat them with dignity and respect,” DeSantis said during an appearance at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee. “No doubt, there are some bad actors who keep these animals in inhumane conditions, and we want to put an end to that type of practice in the state of Florida.”
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A pet festival is coming to Cape Coral this weekend.
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According to a study from the University of Florida, the COVID-19 pandemic initiated an influx of pet adoptions all throughout the country. However, data compiled from over 200 clinics between 2019 and 2021 showed that nearly 3 million of those adoptees were not spayed or neutered. To address this, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter collected about $25,000 through a state grant program called the Florida Animal Friend Grant. This funded their initiative, “Operation: Fix It Florida,” which provided over 400 sterilization procedures for pet owners who previously couldn’t afford the service.
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Donald, a service-dog, is one of the finalists in the 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards sponsored by the American Humane Society.
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Donald, a Fort Myers guide dog, is in a national competition to win the title of Hero Dog from the American Humane Society.