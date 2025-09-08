Fort Myers guide dog is up for national Hero Dog title

We met up with Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Donald is a big fan of the liverwurst ice cream they make just for dogs.

Galgano served 25 years in the Army, and now works as Director of Outreach for the Blinded Veteran’s Association. Her job has her flying around the country about once a month. Legally blind herself, all that travel is no problem for Galgano, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills.

“I don't think I would travel as much as I do if I didn't have Donald,” Galgano said. “He makes traveling through airports a breeze. He leads me through traffic, takes me to the women's bathroom. He's an incredible aide for navigation for me.”

Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog of the American Humane Society because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision.

1 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM “Donald, find the door out”, Donald turns to head out the door after Terry gave the command. With his harness on, Donald goes into work mode. Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. "I have a 'Do Not Pet' sign on his harness but that doesn’t stop people." Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry and Donald navigate the streets of Downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers, where Donald is a big fan of the liverwurst ice cream. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. "I have a 'Do Not Pet' sign on his harness, but that doesn’t stop people." Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Donald is a big fan of the liverwurst ice cream they make just for dogs.Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 12 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry Galgano and Donald, her yellow lab guide dog, at Peter’s German Cafe in downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 13 of 13 — WGCUDonaldHeroDog090825AM Terry and Donald navigate the streets of Downtown Fort Myers. Legally blind herself, Galgano says getting around in her daily life is no problem, thanks to Donald’s top-notch navigation skills. Galgano nominated Donald for Hero Dog because, she says, his off-the-charts intelligence, intuition, and heart, have brought independence and even joy back to her life after she lost her central vision. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

“He really knows what he's doing. He anticipates problems, and he just makes sure that I'm not stepping on sidewalks that are all ripped up or walking in front of cars,” Galgano said. “He gives my independence back to me. When you go blind, you're fearful of falling. And Donald has taken that fear away.”

The voting for Hero Dog runs now through September 15 and you can vote for Donald once a day, here.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

