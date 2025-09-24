Paws and prayers at Cape Coral's Poochapalooza

Poochapalooza is taking place this weekend to celebrate animals and the community. The event will feature a pet blessing, dog contests, local vendors, food trucks, raffles, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, which will also have adoptable dogs on-site.

Those interested in participating in the Best Dressed and Best Trick pet contests must register in advance. Owners must pay a $10 entry fee to enter their dog, provide proof of current vaccinations, donate a can of puppy food for the shelter and each contest is limited to 25 dogs. The event is organized by the Ladies Auxiliary of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish in Cape Coral and will be held Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.

