The concerning rise of “AI Psychosis”

America has a new business boom on the horizon, the rise of ChatBots. According to Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI, which includes ChatGPT, his start up is expected to generate $20 billion in revenue this year.

That number could reach hundreds of billions annually by 2030. But the rise in ChatBots is raising red flags about the impact the new technology is having on those with predisposition to mental illness, leading to reports of “AI Psychosis”.

Lucas Hansen, the CEO of CivAI, a non-profit that educates the public about AI capabilities and dangers, joins us to discuss the concerns of AI on the human psyche.

