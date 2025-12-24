Christmas carolers protest ICE tactics at Naples Home Depot

"You better watch out, you better go hide, you better go shout I'm telling you why, DHS is ending their lives."

To the tune of "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," seventeen protesters sang modified Christmas carols outside a Naples Home Depot recently, demanding the home improvement retailer take a stance against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in its parking lots.

The demonstration, organized by advocacy group Indivisible, targeted the home improvement chain over what protesters call complicity in ICE raids. While Home Depot denied coordinating with immigration authorities in a statement on X, saying the company must follow all federal and local laws, protesters point to the company's leadership as evidence of its political alignment.

In July, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone told CNBC he has "never been more excited about the future of America" under President Donald Trump, praising the administration's economic policies and leadership.

Mary Kathleen Wright holds her carol sheet while protesting outside Home Depot in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

Mary Kathleen Wright, 86, brought her roller walker to the protest. Wright, who has Parkinson's disease, said the company should support all customers.

"When I was younger, everybody was welcome, because we're all immigrants here," Wright said. "I think it's so unfair for people who are trying to better their lives to get a slap in the face instead of welcome."

The group was predominantly older and white. Joe Milord, 20, said his perspective comes from personal experience.

Joe Milord is interviewed about the protest while standing in front of Home Depot in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

"It's not unnoticeable by the color of my skin," Milord said. "I have felt the effects of bullies coming around thinking that they own everything and you have no rights here. When I'm out here tonight, I'm thinking about the brown and Black people going through it, who are just treated so unfairly."

He added that enforcement won't stop with immigrants. "That's how it's starting right now, but it's gonna go to everybody. I'm just here for everybody because everybody matters, everybody deserves the support."

Milord said movements like this shouldn't be limited to the holidays. "I think it should happen year-round -- just constant pressure, just let them know that we're here and we care, and it's not going to die down anytime soon."

A Home Depot employee gives a thumbs-up to the carolers outside the store in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

The protest drew little reaction from shoppers. One person booed. A Home Depot employee came outside clapping and giving a thumbs up, though it was unclear if he grasped the modified lyrics.

Similar protests organized by Indivisible chapters took place at Home Depot locations in California and New Jersey. Organizers said more demonstrations are planned for 2026.

