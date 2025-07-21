23 million American households added a pet to their family during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few years later, many of those puppies and kittens are entering their midlife period. This means fewer veterinary visits, despite some new issues that pet parents should be aware of. Veterinarian and founder of Strut Animal Mobility, Dr. Kelly Fishman, joins us to talk about some of the signs you should be on the watch for to ensure your pet is living its best life.

Is Your Pet Having a Midlife Crisis?