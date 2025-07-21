Fort Myers blood drive to remember fallen officer

File / WGCU Adam Jobbers-Miller

The family of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, the Fort Myers Police Department, and Lee Health are partnering to host the seventh annual blood drive in honor of Jobbers-Miller’s memory.

The three-day blood drive will begin with a ceremonial flag raising, followed by opening remarks from the Jobbers-Miller family, Fort Myers Police Captain Roger Valdivia, and Dr. James Kasiewicz, trauma surgeon. Reverend Denise Sawyer, system director of spiritual services, will also speak on behalf of Lee Health.

In July 2018, Officer Jobbers-Miller was shot while serving in the line of duty. After spending a week at Lee Memorial Hospital, he tragically died from his injuries.

Every year, the Jobbers-Miller family partners with the Fort Myers Police Department and Lee Health to organize the blood drive, aiming to make a positive impact in the community, increase lifesaving blood donations, and honor the memory of their loved one.

Blood and blood products play a crucial role in surgeries and are essential for treating cancer patients, premature infants, anemia, and many other medical conditions.

A single blood donation can save as many as two lives, and the Southwest Florida community is encouraged to make lifesaving donations as we remember the service and sacrifice of Officer Jobbers-Miller.

All blood donors will receive an Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller T-shirt and commemorative pin in memory of his brave service to the city of Fort Myers.

Opening ceremonies are 8 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the blood drive until 4:30 p.m. at Lee Memorial Hospital, 2776 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers. The drive continues Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lee Memorial.

On Thursday, the drive continues at the Fort Myers Police Department, 2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers.

