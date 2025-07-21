Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of July 21

This week, two shows close, eight continue their runs and there are six limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

“Available Cupholders” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Available Cupholders is two-decade old group of improv and comedy acting professionals based in Austin and Los Angeles. Their chemistry and charisma are unmatched in the world of improv and it shows in their incredible level of play on stage. Members of Available Cupholders have worked for Second City, Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, iO and Annoyance in Chicago, Improv Acadia in Maine, Impro Theatre in Los Angeles, and are the founders of the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in their native Austin. They have played nearly every festival in the country and many abroad including the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. Through membership in NACA in the 2000s, they toured colleges and universities. Their members have also won numerous awards for improv and theatre including best actor/actress in the Austin Chronicle “Best of Austin” edition. They exist to have as much fun as possible and spread the good word about improv far and wide. Performances are Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/25-available-cupholders.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Beyond Earth: An Afrofuturistic Journey' is a free concert in The Donnelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

“Beyond Earth: An Afrofuturistic Journey” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: WBTT and Modern Marimba collaborate to produce “Beyond Earth,” a free public concert that merges bold musical expression with spoken word narration to explore themes of ancestral memory, spiritual awakening, and Afrofuturist vision. Takes place in he Donnelly Theatre on Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Naples actor Louise K. Cornetta portrays Erma Bombeck.

“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” [Arts Center Theatre]: “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” is a one-woman show written by Allison and Margaret Engel and performed by Louise K. Cornetta, who was nominated for a Broadway SW Award for best solo performance. In this comedy, Cornetta hilariously portrays the beloved author and columnist’s life of being a wife, mother and career woman. Part of Arts Center Theatre’s Encore Series, performances are Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/at-wits-end/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for your Broadway Junior stars.

“Frozen JR.” [The Belle Theatre]: The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for Broadway Junior stars. “Frozen JR.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen JR.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, "Frozen JR." is sure to thaw even the coldest heart. Performances are Friday, July 25 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Saturday, July 26 at 12 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 3:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200490807.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda JR The Musical” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Matilda is no ordinary girl—she’s got astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers. This story of a brave girl dreaming of a better life will have audiences cheering as she and her friends, the “revolting children,” stand up and teach the grown-ups a lesson they won’t forget. With its catchy songs and high-energy dance numbers, "Matilda JR." is a great performance for the whole family. Performances are Friday, July 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/matildatix/.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre Audiences will see all their favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl,” “Part Of Your World” and more in this summer camp production featuring aspiring young actors ages 7-15.

“The Little Mermaid Jr.” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Theater-goers of all ages will enjoy watching this Disney classic come to life on stage, where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Audiences will see all their favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl,” “Part Of Your World” and more in this summer camp production featuring aspiring young actors ages 7-15. Performances are Friday, July 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/the-little-mermaid-jr-performances/ or telephone 239-772-5862.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'Escaped Alone' closes its run at the Off Broadway Palm on July 26.

“Escaped Alone” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm]: Three old friends and a neighbor. A summer of afternoons in the backyard. Tea and catastrophe. Caryl Churchill’s “Escaped Alone” is, by turns, hilarious and harrowing, exploratory, and utterly relevant play by a modern playwriting master. British playwright Caryl Churchill’s “Escaped Alone” debuted at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2016 to strong reviews. “The Atlantic” theater critic noted that while “Escaped Alone” retains the leftist and feminist politics of Churchill’s best-known works “Top Girls” and “Cloud 9,” it also has a “fractured, occasionally abstract” quality which “points to Samuel Beckett.” Closes July 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728/event/1425132.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Sweeney Todd' closes its run at The Naples Players on July 27.

“Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” [In the Kizzie Theater of The Naples Players]: A thrilling, fast-paced musical adventure that serves up a blend of razor-sharp wit, unforgettable melodies, and a dash of delightful mischief. This Tony-award-winning tale from Stephen Sondheim bursts with humor, heart, and soaring songs accompanied by an 18-piece live orchestra. Closes July 27. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4242.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'A Year with Frog and Toad' is the Tony-nominated musical that brings Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters to life through delightful songs and heartwarming storytelling.

“A Year with Frog and Toad” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “A Year with Frog and Toad” is the Tony-nominated musical that brings Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters to life through delightful songs and heartwarming storytelling. This enchanting production follows two best friends, Frog and Toad, as they navigate the four seasons, learning lessons of friendship, perseverance, and joy along the way. Runs through Aug. 3. Presented on the Cook Theatre Stage, this week’s performances are Tuesday, July 22 at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, July 23 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, July 24 at 1 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/a-year-with-frog-and-toad-1.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The popular score of 'Annie' includes 'It’s the Hard Knock Life,' 'Easy Street,' 'Little Girls' and 'Tomorrow.'

“Annie” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As part of a publicity campaign for Oliver Warbucks, Annie and her dog, Sandy, are placed in the lap of luxury. However, Annie’s stay turns out to be much more than anyone bargained for as she works her way into everyone’s hearts. The only thing standing in her way is the cruel and bitter Miss Hannigan. The popular score includes “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls” and “Tomorrow.” Runs through Aug. 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/annie/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Dorothy's Dictionary' is a heartwarming and deeply moving story about how language shapes our lives and brings us together.

“Dorothy’s Dictionary” [Florida Studio Theatre]: An unlikely friendship blossoms between a troubled teenager serving community service and a fiercely independent woman who introduces him to the transformative power of books. Through humor, vulnerability, and the magic of words, “Dorothy’s Dictionary” explores memory, identity, and the connections that change us. It's a heartwarming and deeply moving story about how language shapes our lives and brings us together. Runs through Aug. 10. This week's performances are Tuesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 23 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dorothys-dictionary.

“How Sweet It Is” [Florida Studio Theatre at Goldstein Cabaret]: When Motown Records burst onto the scene, it changed popular music forever. This show celebrates the iconic songs, stories, and surprising connections between Motown stars and music legends. With fresh takes on classics like “How Sweet It Is,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Stop in the Name of Love,” “How Sweet It Is” explores Motown’s legacy—enriched by personal accounts of collaborations with The Beatles, Eric Clapton, and James Taylor. Runs through Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/how-sweet-it-is or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder Down the Aisle' promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and delicious food.

“Murder Down the Aisle” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ben and Katie’s big day takes a deadly turn when someone drops dead at the altar. A wisecracking detective must solve the mystery in this modern, roaring whodunnit. From a paranoid groom and a bitter bridesmaid to an overbearing mother, an inept wedding planner, a shady priest, and a questionable pianist, “Murder Down the Aisle” promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and delicious food. Say “I do” to this killer comedy—you won’t want to miss it! Runs through Aug. 9 with performances each week on Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-down-the-aisle/.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'Little Mermaid' runs at Fort Myers Theatre through Aug. 3.

“The Little Mermaid” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Theater-goers of all ages enjoy watching this Disney classic come to life onstage, where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Audiences will see all their favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl,” “Part Of Your World” and more! Runs through Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 27 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre This hilarious, heartwarming musical won two Tony Awards on Broadway.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of two Tony Awards®! This hilarious, heartwarming musical follows six quirky kids in a high-stakes spelling bee, revealing relatable stories of pressure, identity, and growing up – complete with catchy songs, witty lyrics, and lovable characters. Located inside Venice Theatre’s main building on the west side, seating is general admission. (However, “Golden Ticket” subscribers have reserved seats as a subscriber benefit.) Runs through Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GHQHp2AP or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Too Darn Hot' breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, July 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

