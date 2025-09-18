© 2025 WGCU News
Local service dog up for major award

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:26 AM EDT

Everyone believes they have the best dog in the world, but one Fort Myers pooch is looking to bring home the hardware to prove it. Donald, a service-dog, is one of the finalists in the 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards sponsored by the American Humane Society. His owner says his hyper intelligence, intuition and lovable demeanor should make he a shoo-in for the win. WGCU’s Cary Barbor caught up with Donald before the final votes get cast.

