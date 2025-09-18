Local service dog up for major award
Everyone believes they have the best dog in the world, but one Fort Myers pooch is looking to bring home the hardware to prove it. Donald, a service-dog, is one of the finalists in the 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards sponsored by the American Humane Society. His owner says his hyper intelligence, intuition and lovable demeanor should make he a shoo-in for the win. WGCU’s Cary Barbor caught up with Donald before the final votes get cast.
