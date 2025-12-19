Arts Center Theatre celebrates holidays with 'Singin' and Swingin' - The Holiday Songbook' with Charlie Blum and Kristyn Estes

Marco Island Center for the Arts is celebrating the start of Christmas week with “Singin’ and Swingin’ – The Holiday Songbook.” It’s a musical revue that features singer Charlie Blum. Director Hyla Crane points out that he’s also the one who chose the music for the show.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Charlie Blum in concert at the Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center Dec. 20 & 21.

“One of the beauties of musical revues is it's not just the music,” said Crane. “You're actually getting an insight into Charlie because he's the one who's picking the music, modifying the arrangements and then figuring out in what order and how to present them. There won't be an empty seat in the house and it's really gonna put people in the holiday spirit.”

Blum will be joined by Kristyn Estes.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Singer, actor and playwright Kristyn Estes.

“She was the playwright and acted in ‘The Swingset,’” Crane noted. “She's also been cast in our final show of our main stage season. She's going to be in ‘You've Got Hate Mail.’ They're working hard to put together an evening of holiday music that I think people will really enjoy.”

Among the holiday favorites they’ll be performing are “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” “The Most Wonderful Time,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “Santa Baby,” “Favorite Things” and many more.

Performances are Dec. 20 and 21.

For tickets, telephone 239-784-1186 or visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/.

MORE INFORMATION:

Charlie Blum is former president, CEO and talent buyer for Star Plaza Theater, the 3,400-seat concert palace on the outskirts of Chicago. During more than 40 years as a concert promoter, theater executive, television producer and artist manager, he worked with some of the top acts in America, including Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, The Grateful Dead, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Rod Stewart and Cher as well as thousands of other celebrated entertainers.

He made his mark in the entertainment industry from a very early age. At 22, he was noted in Billboard Magazine as the youngest major theater manager in the country. Only a few years later he served as associate producer on the Broadway show, “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds,” starring Shelley Winters.

Blum’s passion for developing careers has resulted in executive producing four nationally released PBS television shows. Most recently, Blum created and was co-executive producer, along with Connecticut Public Broadcasting, of the groundbreaking PBS program, “Harmonies 4 Healing.”

He was seen in the role of entertainer in September 2021, when he performed "Sinatra’s The Great American Songbook" on Marco Island. Blum is also an accomplished actor. He has played Harold Hill in “The Music Man” several times, most recently for Fort Myers Theatre in 2023 which included five dates at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island.

Kristyn Estes has extensive experience as an actor, director, and writer in regional and community theater. She has performed in and directed numerous productions, often at the Arts Center Theatre, where her work has been well-received by local audiences.

She is known locally for the lighthearted adult comedy play "The Swingset," which she developed in collaboration with the Marco Island Center for the Arts and which has had multiple runs and nominations, including for Broadway World's coveted "Best Play" and "Best Director" awards. The play explores the lives of a retired couple on Marco Island navigating new chapters in their lives.

Other works include “Critters: A Chatsical of Epidemic Proportions” and “Cookie! A Half-baked Musical.”

Estes is an award-winning children's book author. Her book, "Manuela's Gift," is a Parents Choice Medalist and was named one of the American Library Association's Notable Books for Children.

Earlier in her career, she wrote and hosted the award-winning PBS program "Friends & Neighbors," which aired in the Chicago metropolitan area. She also worked as a news anchor, writer, and producer for Lakeshore Public Media.

“We're really grateful to Charlie and Kristyn that they agreed to do this,” Crane added. “It's going to be a real treat for those who get to see it.”

