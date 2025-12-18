What imperiled communities can do to keep members safe during heightened security concerns

Jewish federations in Southwest Florida are reviewing and strengthening security measures following a mass shooting that killed at least 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

John Murtagh is a Florida West Coast regional security advisor with the Secure Community Network, which works with Jewish federations in multiple counties including Pinellas, Naples, Lee and Charlotte. He outlined practical steps communities can take to stay safe during a period of heightened concern.

“Making sure your perimeter is wide enough so you have some offset from a main road or other areas of concern, ensuring your door locks work and your cameras are sufficient and in good working order,” Murtagh said.

He also recommended using registration lists for events, vetting guest lists in coordination with law enforcement and reinforcing the principle of “see something, say something.”

martha abelson photgraphy John Murtagh, a regional security adviser for Florida’s West Coast. (Martha Abelson Photography)

Murtagh expanded on how the organization provides detailed security checklists covering everything from perimeter fencing to emergency response plans. But he says the response from the community hasn't been one of angst.

"I haven't heard fear; I haven't heard anxiety. I've heard, 'Hey, we have events, let's make sure they're protected. Let's make sure we're together, and let's make sure that those who want to do us harm don't win'".

The Secure Community Network has partnered with several organizations to provide a security guide for community groups. Key recommendations include close coordination with law enforcement, heightened awareness of suspicious activity and the use of private or volunteer security teams when possible.

As Hanukkah celebrations continue, Murtagh said the goal is not to retreat.

"Is there concern? Absolutely, and I think we've seen that since October 7th," he said. "We've seen that with incidents that have worked their way over the last couple of years, whether it be Boulder or Washington, D.C. But there's still that feeling of 'You will not take away our ability to congregate, celebrate each other's connection and celebrate fellowship.' So, I think there's more of a - I don't want to say resilience - but there's almost a defiance."

