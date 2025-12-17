Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre closing doors effective Jan. 1

Producing Artistic Director Joe Simonelli has announced the closing of Cape Café Dessert Theatre in Cape Coral. Citing sparse ticket sales, the theater will close permanently as of Jan. 1.

The theater, which included coffee and dessert in the price of admission, will wrap up operations following performances of its Christmas cabaret on Dec. 19 and 20.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre performed inside Durso's Delite Bakery & Cafe in Cape Coral.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre is located inside Durso's Delights Cafe at 110 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, next to Educators music store.

In his email making the announcement, Simonelli said, “To all our loyal patrons, it is with deep regret that we must inform you that due to sparse ticket sales over the past few months, the Cafe will be closing permanently as of January 1st. However, we do have two more performances of our Christmas Cabaret in December! So we hope you will come out to support the actors who have been entertaining you the previous year as they sing your favorite Christmas songs!”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Joe Simonelli is a playwright, director, actor and founder of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre.

Those performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 20.

Simonelli is a Cape Coral playwright, director and actor. Simonelli’s body of work ranges from comedies and dramedies to ghost stories and thrillers. He’s even written a full-length musical about internet dating called “Romance.com,” which he expects to bring to the stage locally in a season or two. His flagship play remains “Men Are Dogs.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Dessert and coffee were included in the price of admission at Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre.

For more, read:



Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

