© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

A conversation with Southwest Florida-based playwright Joe Simonelli

By John Davis
Published May 15, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
Playwright Joe Simonelli in the new Cape Café Theatre
Courtesy of Joe Simonelli
Playwright Joe Simonelli in the new Cape Café Theatre

Southwest Florida-based playwright, author, and actor Joe Simonelli is the Producing Artistic Director of the region’s newest theater venue, Cape Café Theatre. This off-Broadway, repertory-style venue in the heart of Cape Coral opened it’s first show in March and is now holding auditions for a third production of Simonelli’s work. The café theatre offers patrons a unique experience, as the stage is situated inside a bakery offering delicious desserts and coffee included with the price of admission, which is $25.

Meanwhile, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers is running a production of Simonelli’s hilarious farce “Half Baked” in the Off-Broadway Palm Theatre through May 24. The play was written in collaboration with Simonelli’s long-time girlfriend Lori Jean Sigrist.

Simonelli is a New York transplant and a prolific playwright having penned nearly two dozen full-length plays including comedies, dramedies, ghost stories, thrillers, and a musical about internet dating titled “Romace.com.” His plays are produced regularly by theater companies throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

The Cape Café Theatre’s next show will be Simonelli’s play “Roommates,” which first garnered comparisons to the late, great playwright Neil Simon, who’s responsible for such classics as “Barefoot in the Park,” “The Odd Couple,” and Brighton Beach Memoirs.”

Simonelli joins us to talk about the new Cape Café Theatre, his artistic journey through theater, and his creative approach to playwrighting.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionPlaywrightsLocal TheatreCape Cafe Dessert TheatreArts & Culture
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. New theater in the Cape includes coffee and dessert in the price of admission