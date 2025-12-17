© 2025 WGCU News
Fighting the stigma’s of men’s mental health

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Cary Barbor
Published December 17, 2025

More and more men are struggling with mental health. A recent Gallup poll estimated that over 47-million Americans are struggling with depression. For many men, it can be difficult for them to seek help.

Enter one Florida Gulf Coast University graduate who developed a tool that will allow for college students, especially men, to report when their mental health is on shaky ground. WGCU’s Cary Barbor caught up with the innovator to see the impact his app is having on the college community.

