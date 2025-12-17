Lee County launches Nuisance Accumulation Story Map to enhance transparency of the code enforcement process

Lee County government has launched a new online tool to help the community stay informed about active nuisance accumulation cases underway through the Code Enforcement process.

Nuisance accumulation refers to the buildup of materials, debris or other items on private property that create unsafe or unsanitary conditions, attract pests or negatively affect surrounding properties.

The Nuisance Accumulation Story Map enhances public transparency with case locations and status updates. It is intended to answer the most common questions that people ask about code enforcement on a simple site that is always available.

The site also offers an overview of Code Enforcement operations, including:

The code enforcement process, from initial findings to potential fines with the goal of abatement

The difference between illegal dumping and nuisance accumulation

Community outreach initiatives

How to file a complaint

How to ask for assistance abating a complaint

The Lee Board of County Commissioners held a workshop earlier this month, discussing the legal framework of code enforcement, the increase in the number of violations and ways to increase compliance and community collaboration.

The slides from that meeting are available here and the video of the workshop may be viewed here.

