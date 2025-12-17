© 2025 WGCU News
Lee County Public Safety expands availability of AED technology to outdoor Parks & Recreation sites

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:02 PM EST
Lee County EMS Lieutenant Cory Witte displays the new public AED cabinets now installed at several Lee County parks. These cabinets are part of Lee County’s ongoing efforts to make lifesaving equipment accessible when every second counts. Knowing how to use them can help save a life before first responders arrive.
Lee County
Lee County is expanding the availability or lifesaving Automated Electronic Defibrillators (AEDs) with additional units to be placed outdoors in five Parks & Recreation locations.

The new units mean Lee County will have deployed a total of 258 AEDs across several different county locations including parks and recreation sites, libraries, county administration offices, solid waste facilities, water treatment plants, baseball fields and more.

The addition of these units will mean 73 AEDs are deployed at Parks & Recreation facilities. Lee County Emergency Medical Services responds to 20 to 30 cardiac-related calls at park locations annually.

Cardiac arrest survival requires quick intervention by members of the public. The likelihood of survival for victims of sudden cardiac arrest exponentially increases when bystander CPR or use of an AED is administered. Increase of public knowledge will allow for greater survival rates in the county.

In addition, the AEDs are housed in cabinets and will also include Stop the Bleed equipment to help control life-threatening bleeding. The cabinets are located near restrooms or other structures because they use electric power to keep equipment charged and climate controlled. The cabinet will automatically alert 9-1-1 when it is accessed and the nearest ambulance will respond.

The units are installed at:

  • Buckingham Park, 9800 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers
  • Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers
  • Three Oaks Park, 18251 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers

Units will be installed later this month at:

  • Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers
  • Rutenberg Park, 6500 South Pointe Blvd., Fort Myers

Historically, AED utilization is low because many bystanders do not know where these devices are located and lack confidence using them. People also may be unaware an emergency is happening nearby. The Avive AED helps bridge these gaps by being dispatched to the scene so it’s available and ready to use. To view a video demonstration of how AEDs work click here.

