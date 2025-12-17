15th Annual Coconut Point New Year's Art Festival is Dec. 27-28

The 15th annual Coconut Point New Year’s Art Festival will be held in Estero Dec. 27 and 28.

This two-day outdoor art festival takes place in the parking lot along Via Villagio Drive.

With 200 participating artists, variety is the theme at this Howard Alan event. Artworks range from $15 handmade silver jewelry to life-size sculptures costing in excess of $50,000 and include paintings in oil and acrylic, 2D and 3D mixed media, assemblages and collages, watercolors, pastels, drawings in pen and ink and charcoal on paper, etchings and lithography, photography and digital art, bronze and metal sculpture, Raku, ceramics, stone and wood carvings, wood music boxes, glass fusion and glass art, leather works, fabric, papier mache and hand-crafted art jewelry.

The artists have been selected by a panel of expert judges to ensure quality and originality. Spacious aisles allow art enthusiasts to explore the exhibits and interact with the artists who will be present throughout the duration of the show.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 28.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall There is art for every budget at the 15th annual Coconut Point New Year’s Art Festival.

MORE INFORMATION:

Admission is free.

Parking is free and on-site.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Couple strolls among artist booths at the Coconut Point New Years' Art Festival.

Howard Alan Events & American Craft Endeavors is one of the most widely recognized and highly regarded names in the art festival industry. Howard, his wife and business partner, Debbie, and their dedicated staff run 45 annual juried art shows and 40 craft shows each year out of their small office in Tequesta, Florida. Aspen, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Alexandria, Cleveland, Ft. Lauderdale and Sarasota are just some of the cities in which Howard Alan holds outdoor art festivals and craft fairs.

Over the past 30 years, Howard Alan is proud to have exhibited the work of over 15,000 artists from around the world. Today, a typical Howard Alan show will feature anywhere from 100 to upwards of 300 exhibitors.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Patron and his best friend stroll the Coconut Point New Year's Art Festival.

Coconut Point boasts 1.2 million square feet of retail space, office condominiums, and residential options. With 113 shops and 25 dining establishments set around several acres of lakes and boardwalks, Coconut Point is the ideal destination for shopping, dining, working, socializing, and living.

Courtesy of Howard Alan Events / Howard Alan Events Howard Alan Events Promotional Image for 15th annual Coconut Point New Year's Art Festival.

The Coconut Point mall’s navigational address is 23130 Fashion Drive, Estero, FL 33928.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.