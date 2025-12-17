© 2025 WGCU News
Land in Collier, Hendry and Okeechobee counties part of more than 21,500 acres of strategic areas approved by the state

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:17 PM EST
Paul Marcellini/Paul Marcellini
/
File
The purchase of two conservation easements totaling 10,996 acres within the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties was approved by the state Wednesday.

A land acquisition approved by the state Wednesday includes 10,996 acres within the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties.

Also approved for purchased was a 1,059-acre rural lands protection easement within the Siboney Ranch Project in Okeechobee County.

Those areas were part of more than 21,500 acres of conservation and agricultural lands approved by the state and included Florida Forever and Rural and Family Lands Protection Program areas. The purchases represent a total investment of $27.4 million.

A release from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the acquisitions will strengthen Florida’s conservation network, support military readiness through Sentinel Landscapes and preserve family-owned agricultural lands, ensuring the state’s natural and rural landscapes remain intact for future generations.

About today’s land acquisition approvals:

  • Two conservation easements totaling 10,996 acres within the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties will enhance connectivity between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area. These properties provide critical habitat for imperiled species such as the Florida panther, while supporting agricultural operations. These properties lie within the Big Cypress Area of Critical State Concern and the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

  • A 7,437-acre conservation easement within the Coastal Headwaters Longleaf Forest Florida Forever Project in Escambia County will provide a critical buffer for key military installations while protecting water quality and aquifer recharge in the Perdido and Escambia river watersheds. This property lies within the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape and Florida Wildlife Corridor.

  • A 2,060-acre rural lands protection easement within the Tilton Family Farm Project in Putnam County. The property has been family-owned since 1973 and includes a cow/calf operation, timber stands and row crops. The farm produces honey and fresh produce, supporting local food deserts and sustaining community access to fresh, healthy food. This property lies within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
  • A 1,059-acre rural lands protection easement within the Siboney Ranch Project in Okeechobee County. The property has been family-owned since 2003 and operates as a cow/calf operation. It is bordered by Pine Creek Sporting Club to the west and Quail Creek Sporting Ranch to the east, preserving productive agricultural land and maintaining rural heritage. This property lies within the Avon Park Air Force Range Sentinel Landscape and Florida Wildlife Corridor.

As part of his proposed Floridians First Budget for Fiscal Year 2026–27, Governor DeSantis has recommended $115 million for the Florida Forever Program, the state’s blueprint for conserving natural and recreation lands and securing conservation easements, including those within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The proposed budget also includes $200 million for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program to support Florida’s working agricultural lands and family farms.

More information on today’s land approvals can be found here.
