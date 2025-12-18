© 2025 WGCU News
Capturing the faces beyond homelessness

WGCU |
Dayna Harpster
Published December 18, 2025

There are believed to be over 28,000 Floridians experiencing homelessness across the Sunshine State. That number comes from the 2025 Point-in-Time, or PIT, Count conducted by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

For many, the road to recovery from homelessness can be long and endearing. To raise awareness for this struggle, one local artist worked to capture the image of those who were able to rise beyond their past struggles.

WGCU’s Dayna Harpster learned more about this unique art exhibit with a purpose.

Human Interest WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusHomelessHomelessnessHomeless ServicesArtArtsPaintingSt. Matthew's House
