Communities in Collier, DeSoto, Okeechobee, Peace River Watershed, other sites awarded $311M for infrastructure repair

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 18, 2025 at 2:07 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced funding earmarked for infrastructure repair in 37 Florida communities at a briefing at the Sebring Airport Thursday.
Facebook
A number of projects across Florida, including several in Southwest and South regions, will share in $311 million disbursed by the state Thursday.

Among the awards going to communities in Southwest and South Florida were:

  • $14.2 million to Arcadia to widen the main storm water channel in the city.
  • $8 million to DeSoto County to construct and install wells and a pumping system to connect the wastewater treatment plant to the disposal wells.
  • $2.7 million to the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners to rehabilitate, preserve and harden five critical county-owned bridges.
  • $70 million to prepare, repair water infrastructure in the Peace River watershed.
  • $10.8 million to the Immokalee Water and Sewer District for wastewater treatment plant improvements
  • $Okeechobee also received 1.2 million as part of funds for 11 small rural infrastructure grant awards to assist with other critical infrastructure projects in communities around the state.

