Lines are drawn in Florida’s black bear hunt

WGCU |
Jennifer Crawford
Published December 19, 2025 at 5:08 AM EST

For the first time in a decade, a black bear hunt has returned to Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that they received over 163,000 applications for the chance to win one of only 172 bear tags.

However, the return of the hunt has drew controversy. Animal advocates joined the lottery to win one of the elusive tags, but only to help protect a bear.

WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford spoke with two people who were fortunate to win a hunting permit, but for entirely different reasons.

