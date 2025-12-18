Town of Fort Myers Beach cancels fireworks display in austerity push

Fort Myers Beach will not host a municipal fireworks display this coming year

That decision came following a comprehensive budget review that required significant reductions across town departments when the overall budget exceeded projections by approximately $1 million.

Town officials, in a release issued Thursday, said the cuts were made to ensure continued fiscal responsibility and compliance with recovery and operational obligations.

The fireworks display alone accounted for nearly one-fifth of the discretionary budget, with costs exceeding $300,000.

Town leadership said that while the decision was not made lightly, fiscal responsibility and essential services must take precedence.

“When we evaluated the fireworks alongside essential services like utilities or public safety, it just didn’t come close,” said Jeff Hauge, Director of Community Services, who presented a formal risk analysis to Town Council. “We are in a tight spot right now, with recovery efforts and FEMA compliance taking priority. We had to do the most responsible and sensible thing.”

The risk analysis presented to Council identified the fireworks display as one of the lowest-risk reductions, particularly when compared to services that directly impact resident safety, infrastructure, and recovery progress.

Town Manager Will McKannay echoed these concerns, emphasizing the Town’s duty to taxpayers.

“We have a responsibility to be good financial stewards of taxpayer dollars,” McKannay said. “If we want to avoid significant millage increases, then difficult choices had to be made — and unfortunately, the fireworks had to go.”

While the Town will not fund a fireworks display this year, officials emphasized that the decision is not permanent and were hopeful for a future Fourth of July fireworks celebration, potentially structured as a public-private partnership.

Under this model, community organizations, businesses, and sponsors would collaborate to fund and produce the event, preserving a cherished tradition while reducing reliance on municipal funds.

Town leadership expressed appreciation for the community’s understanding as Fort Myers Beach continues its recovery efforts.

“While we share in the disappointment,” officials said, “our priority remains rebuilding responsibly, maintaining essential services, and ensuring long-term financial stability for our residents.”

