Third panther death reported in December; 9-month-old animal

WGCU / File Remains of a juvenile Florida panther were collected on Monday in Hendry County and the suspected cause of death is vehicle collision. The remains were found near Country Road 833 4.8 mi east of CR846

The Florida Wildlife Commission reports that a third panther has been found dead since the beginning of December.

The most recent big cat death is a 9-month-old, male Florida panther. Remains of the juvenile animal were collected on Monday in Hendry County and the suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.

The remains were found near Country Road 833 4.8 mi east of County Road 846

Previously in December, a 5-to-6 year-old male panther was found dead Dec. 3 in Hendry County and a 4-year-old female panther was found dead Dec. 13 in Glades County.

The deaths bring to eighteen the number of panthers killed or found dead in Florida in 2025. Seventeen of those deaths were by vehicle impacts.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.