The Fourth of July can be a stressful time for pets. For dogs who deal with noise aversion, the explosion of fireworks can push your furry friend into a panic. It doesn’t help that Florida is also the thunderstorm capital of the world. Now, one Cape Coral veterinary hospital is looking for more volunteers as part of a study to help dogs that stress out during the storms. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford met one pooch who is doing better since he was enrolled in the clinical trial.

Helping Pets Combat the Noise | WGCU News