© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Helping pets combat the noise

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published July 12, 2025 at 5:27 AM EDT

The Fourth of July can be a stressful time for pets. For dogs who deal with noise aversion, the explosion of fireworks can push your furry friend into a panic. It doesn’t help that Florida is also the thunderstorm capital of the world. Now, one Cape Coral veterinary hospital is looking for more volunteers as part of a study to help dogs that stress out during the storms. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford met one pooch who is doing better since he was enrolled in the clinical trial.

Helping Pets Combat the Noise | WGCU News
Tags
Health WGCUPetsdogsMedicalTrialVeterinary careLightningFireworks
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News