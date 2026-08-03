'Carrie,' 'Motown & More Legacy' headline 11 shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, three shows open, four shows close, two continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre In this revamped, contemporary version of the famous 1988 production, “Carrie: The Musical” follows a young woman with telekinetic powers.

“Carrie: The Musical” [The Belle Theatre]: In this revamped, contemporary version of the famous 1988 production, “Carrie: The Musical” follows a young woman with telekinetic powers. An outcast at school, where she is bullied viciously for her differences, Carrie is also lost at home, with a fervently religious mother whose love traps her in its maw. When PE teacher Miss Gardner, kind classmate Sue Snell, and boyfriend Tommy Ross reach out to try and help Carrie, it seems that for once, Carrie might have a shot at being accepted. But Chris Hargensen, the class’s most vicious bully, has other ideas. Pushed to the brink, Carrie’s powers threaten to overwhelm her … and devour everyone around her in flame … creating a gripping story about identity, compassion and the lasting impact of cruelty. Opens Aug. 7. Runs to Aug.15. This week’s performances are Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.com/ and telephone 239-323-5533.

“Motown & More Legacy” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Opens Aug. 4. Runs to Oct. 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Out of Bounds' is an audience-favorite competition where two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games.

“Out of Bounds” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: “Out of Bounds” is an audience-favorite competition where two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games. Every scene is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide – and the method of voting is applause. Opens Aug. 8. Runs to Sept. 9. This week’s performance is Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org or telephone 941-366-9000.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre Education / Florida Repertory Theatre Education Shows are Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m.

“Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” [Florida Repertory Theatre Education]: When young Alice finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home…and find herself along the way. As she travels through Wonderland, she encounters all of the iconic characters that audiences have come to love, including the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, the wacky Mad Hatter, and the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts. There are two shows: Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1279665 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of The Naples Players Academy / The Naples Players Academy 'Les Misérables Teen' is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world.

“Les Miserables Teen” [The Naples Players Academy]: “Les Misérables” is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, it tells an unforgettable story of Jean Valjean, a man seeking redemption in a world where justice and mercy collide. Epic in scope and deeply human at its core, this timeless musical is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Four shows: Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/.

CLOSING

“Head Over Heels” [Venice Theatre]: A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, this bold musical comedy follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. Closes Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000POsIo2AL.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Players Circle Theatre's student production of 'Into the Woods' closes with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee show.

“Into the Woods: A Student Production” [Players Circle Theatre]: With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, our favorite fairy tales (including "Little Red Riding Hood", "Jack and the Beanstalk", "Rapunzel" and "Cinderella") collide in a musical about what happens after wishes come true. The storybook characters are tied together by a story involving a baker and his wife who remain childless due to a curse placed on them by a witch, who gives them three tasks to complete in order for her to remove the spell. The musical won several Tony Awards in 1987, including Best Score, Best Book and Best Actress in a Musical. Closes Aug. 9. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/into-the-woods/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder on Broadway' closes August 8 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“Murder on Broadway” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s opening night of a brand-new musical, and one perfect performance could make everyone stars. With fame, love, and money on the line, what could possibly go wrong? Plenty - when mysterious deaths turn a Broadway debut into a hilarious murder mystery. It’s an evening of intrigue, delicious dining, and nonstop laughter. Closes August 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-on-broadway/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Wizard of Oz' closes at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on Saturday.

“The Wizard of Oz” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This family classic follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. You’ll hear the songs from the delightful score you know and love such as “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Closes August 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz-2/. Read about the three dogs cast to play Toto at “Broadway Palm casts three dogs to play Toto in upcoming production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’” and about Meghan Renee Wombles’ understudy, Rilyn Dick at “As Dorothy understudy, Rilyn Dick strives for seamless transition if she ever takes over the lead in Broadway Palm’s ‘Wizard of Oz.’”

CONTINUING

Photo by Kayla Erny Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Samantha Duval, Madalyn McHugh and Victoria Boland are the 'Songbirds of the Seventies.'

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Runs to September 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies.

Photo by Kayla Erny Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre John Guerrasio and Laura Gardner star at Florida Studio Theatre in 'The Last Romance.'

“The Last Romance” [Florida Studio Theatre]: A crush can make anyone feel young again – even a widower named Ralph. On an ordinary day in a routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk. It serendipitously leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. He winds up in a dog park, where he strikes up a conversation with Carol Reynolds. He’s charming. She’s reticent. Together, they take a last chance at romance. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Last Romance’ a bittersweet, heartwarming comedy about the transformative power of love.” Runs to Aug. 16. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.