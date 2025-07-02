Food Recall

A recall and a health alert have been issued for two different meat products — turkey bacon due to a possible listeria contamination and a beef jerky stick for an extraneous material contamination.Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.The FSIS also issued a health alert for possible contamination of a beef jerky stick product.