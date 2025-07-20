Thousands of cases of deodorant ordered recalled by manufacturer

Tens of thousands of cases of deodorant have been recalled by the manufacturer, according to a report from the Federal Food and Drug Administration.

The recall by manufacturer A.P. Deauville affects more than 67,000 cases of 1.8 ounce versions of "power fresh"-scented Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, "spring fresh"-scented Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant and Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.

An enforcement report that outlined the case numbers was filed July 10.

The product was shipped nationwide to Dollar Tree and Walmart and sold via Amazon.

The recall was for a "current Good Manufacturing Practice" deviation that signifies a departure from established and approved procedures, specifications, or instructions.

The cGMP deviations can occur at any stage of manufacturing, testing, or packaging and are considered unplanned or unexpected events. Proper management of these deviations is crucial for maintaining product quality, safety, and regulatory compliance, according to industry information.

The products affected and the related serial numbers are:



21,265 cases — Power Stick for her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL UPC Code 815195019313 NDC# 42913-038-00; Lot # 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, 082826E402

22,482 cases — Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, 1.8 oz/53 mL UPC Code 815195018194 NDC# 42913-039-00; Lot # 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, 111626G231

23,467 cases — Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, 1.8 oz/ 53 mL UPC Code 815195018224 NDC# 42913-040-00; Lot # 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, 111626G221

The A.P. Deauville company is in Easton, Pa.

