Recall of turkey bacon, health alert for beef jerky stick product issued due to possible contamination

A recall and a health alert have been issued for two different meat products — turkey bacon due to a possible listeria contamination and a beef jerky stick for an extraneous material contamination.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The FSIS also issued a health alert for possible contamination of a beef jerky stick product.

The turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:



12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548601" printed on the packaging under the barcode,"use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "02 AUG 2025," and lot code "RS40."

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548748" printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging "23 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and UPC "071871548793" printed on the packaging under the barcode and "use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and some were exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The problem was discovered after the establishment's laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with Lm.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

FSIS / WGCU Top Notch Jerky RTE beef jerky stick health alert.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service-issued alert on the Top Notch Jerky beef jerky said the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. FSIS did not request a recall because the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The RTE beef jerky stick products were produced on May 27, 2025 and have an 18-month shelf life. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:

6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of "RIVERBEND RANCH Original Beef Stick" with a "Best By date of 11/27/2026"

6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15 oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of "RIVERBEND RANCH Jalapeño Beef Stick" with a "Best By date of 11/27/2026"

The products bear "EST. 47282" on the back of the label. These items were shipped to a company that further distributed the products online and to locations nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints reporting transparent pieces of plastic in the beef stick products.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Top Notch Jerky, LLC at 208-372-3231 or QATopNotch2020@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.