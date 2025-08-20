FDA alerts public on contamination of certain imported frozen shrimp sold at Walmart stores in 13 states

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is recommending consumers who purchased certain lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart stores in 13 states, including Florida, not eat or serve the product and instead throw it away.

At issue is possible radioactive contamination of the shrimp due to the containers used.

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia.

The U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) alerted FDA to the detection of Cs-137 in shipping containers at four U.S. ports (Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami). FDA collected multiple samples for radionuclide analysis, with results confirming the presence of Cs-137 in one sample of breaded shrimp.

All containers and product testing positive or alerting for Cs-137 have been denied entry into the country. The agency continues to coordinate with CBP to prevent any contaminated products from reaching consumers and is working with Indonesian seafood regulatory authorities to investigate the root cause of the contamination.

Although testing to date has not confirmed the presence of contamination in any product in commerce, the product appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.

To date, FDA has learned that Walmart has received implicated raw frozen shrimp, imported after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by CBP, but from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137. FDA has recommended Walmart recall this product.

Consumers should not eat or serve certain lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia:



Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027.

FDA Recommendations

If you recently purchased one of the impacted lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp from Walmart, throw it away. Do not eat or serve this product.

Distributors and retailers should dispose of this product and should not sell or serve this product.

If you suspect you have been exposed to elevated levels of cesium, talk to your healthcare provider.

Cs-137 is a radioisotope of cesium that is man-made through nuclear reactions and because it is widespread worldwide, trace amounts of Cs-137 can be found in the environment, including soil, food, and air.

FDA food monitoring focuses on radioisotopes (radionuclides) that are not normally present and are generally the result of human activities. Any unexpected finding of Cs-137 in a food product is evaluated to determine if follow up action is warranted on a case-by-case basis.

After being alerted to the contamination of shipping containers detected by CBP, FDA initiated sampling of products which included five different shrimp products from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, one of which was a sample of frozen breaded shrimp. FDA's laboratory confirmation of Cs-137 in the breaded shrimp had detectable levels of Cs-137 present at 68.48 Bq/kg +/- 8.25 Bq/kg.

(Editor's note; 68.48 Bq/kg: This is the measured value or the best estimate of the specific radioactivity. Bq/kg stands for becquerels per kilogram, which is the SI unit for specific radioactivity, indicating the number of radioactive decays per second per kilogram of the substance; +/- 8.25 Bq/kg: This represents the uncertainty in the measurement. Uncertainty quantifies the doubt or range of values within which the true value is expected to lie with a certain probability. )

There was no detectable Cs-137 in the other products tested; however, this does not rule out contamination.

FDA has not detected Cs-137 in any product above the current derived intervention levels for Cs-137 (1200 Bq/kg); however, FDA has concluded that the level detected in the breaded shrimp sample could represent a potential health concern for those exposed to this level of Cs-137 from consumption of the shrimp over an extended period of time combined with radiation that exists in the environment and from other sources such as medical procedures.

Avoiding products like the shipment FDA tested with similar levels of Cs-137 is a measure intended to reduce exposure to low-level radiation that could have health impacts with continued exposure over a long period of time.

FDA has taken action to prevent potentially contaminated product from being introduced into U.S. commerce in response to reports of contaminated shipping containers from CBP.

On August 14, 2025, FDA posted a new import alert (IA 99-51) for chemical contamination under section 402(a)(4) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati has been added to the red list of this alert due to the presence of Cs-137. The import alert ensures that no implicated shrimp products will enter U.S. commerce until the company resolves the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation.

FDA will continue working with industry to trace all implicated products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati through the supply chain to gather as much information about them as possible and take action as appropriate. Product information will be added to this advisory as it becomes available.

Product Descriptions

Brand Product Name Product Type Best By Item Code Lot Code Distributor Great Value Frozen Raw White Vannamei Shrimp Frozen Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp, 2lb bag 3/15/2027 7383108 8005540-1 Walmart Great Value Frozen Raw White Vannamei Shrimp Frozen Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp, 2lb bag 3/15/2027 7383108 8005538-1 Walmart Great Value Frozen Raw White Vannamei Shrimp Frozen Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp, 2lb bag 3/15/2027 7383108 8005539-1 Walmart

Health impacts of cesium exposure

FDA detected Cs-137 in a single shipment of imported frozen shrimp from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati that did not enter U.S. commerce. The level of Cs-137 detected in the detained shipment was approximately 68 Bq/kg, which is below FDA’s Derived Intervention Level for Cs-137 of 1200 Bq/kg. At this level, the product would not pose an acute hazard to consumers. Avoiding products like the shipment FDA tested with similar levels of Cs-137 is a measure intended to reduce exposure to low-level radiation that could have health impacts with continued exposure over a long period of time.

The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body. Additional information about Cs-137 and your health is available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry resources.

