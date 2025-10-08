Brunch and Balance event to help women focus on mental wellness

Monique Smith is the successful owner of Flourish Hair Care in Fort Myers. She regularly hosts events to help boost mental wellness for women in the community.

“My overall hope is that people understand that having a mental illness is not something to be ashamed of. That it is okay to not be okay," Smith said.

Smith’s next event is Saturday afternoon, and this time, the message really hits home. Because just over a month ago, Smith herself was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Now she's even more encouraged to help others, especially those in the Black community, to know that it’s okay to get support and treatment.

Saturday’s event is called Brunch and Balance. It’s free and open to all women. One of the speakers at the event will be Maxine Martin, a mental health counselor, who will speak about setting boundaries, and how freeing that can be.

“It’s really the power of saying no,” said Martin.

Attendees should dress comfortably to participate in gentle movement exercises. To register, text or call 904-452-4247 with your email address.

