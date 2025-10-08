Millions of Floridians at risk for losing healthcare

Florida leads in the nation with over 4.7 million people enrolled in the healthcare marketplace thanks to the Affordable Care Act. However, Refundable Credits that help individuals and families cover their health insurance premiums are set to expire at the end of the year. This means that 2 million Floridians could lose their health insurance and remaining ACA enrollees will face higher premium costs. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford spoke with a mobile health clinic who worries that the changes to the ACA will impact people’s need for medical care. Then, President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, Mary Mayhew, talks about the lingering impact these changes will have on Florida, including those who get their healthcare outside of the marketplace.

