'Quishing' -- QR code parking scam -- is in Florida but not in SWFL, yet

“Quishing” -- an insidious scam method that depends on people being oblivious to their actions -- has been seen in some parts of Florida, but doesn't appear to have filtered down to the southwest region.

A Facebook Reel made by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office offers a warning for those copying a QR code while parking.

The Pinellas Sheriff's Office information warns that scammers can easily create fake ones QR code stickers and place them over legitimate codes.

According to LifeLock, a commercial identity theft protection service that monitors your personal information online, QR code scams commonly known as “quishing” (a combination of “QR code” and “phishing”) or barcode scams — use fraudulent QR codes to trick users into visiting malicious websites or downloading harmful content. The end goal is usually to steal personal information, install malware, or carry out financial fraud.

LifeLock said that because QR codes offer quick, effortless access to information, they’re easily exploited by scammers as a social engineering tool. A single scan can lead to compromised accounts, financial losses, or identity theft, so learning how to recognize fake or suspicious QR codes is essential for protecting your data and devices.

The Pinellas Sheriff's Office warning stressed that you should always check that a QR code isn't just a sticker.

If or when you do scan one, verify that it took you to the correct website. Scammers try to make their sites look like the real thing but if you look closely you'll probably notice bad grammar, misspelled words, incorrect URLs, and shoddy design.

For parking, it's safer to search for the official app in your phone's mobile store.

Police and sheriff's office officials across Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties said they have not yet seen this scam in Southwest Florida.

"We have not had this happen yet in Charlotte County (that we're aware of), but we do know it is a possibility and has happened all over the country," said Chris Hall, Public Information Officer/Community Affairs Supervisor/Bureau of Support Services for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

A Cape Coral police spokesman said the city doesn't have any paid parking that requires or suggests a QR code but the CCPD would keep an eye out for similar violations.

