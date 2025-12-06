U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course on December 20

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station on Fort Myers Beach will host a "Boat America" Responsible Boating Course on Dec. 20 from 8 am to 5 pm at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 15660 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers.

"Boating is a cherished part of the Southwest Florida lifestyle, and for many, it's a wonderful family activity," Flotilla Commander Robert Guenthner said. "Our 'Boat America' course goes beyond just meeting legal requirements; it empowers families with the confidence and knowledge to prevent incidents and truly enjoy their time on the water. Every family member, regardless of age, benefits from understanding these vital safety principles."

Coast Guard Auxiliarists teach the monthly course. The session will cover the rules of navigating, equipment use, boating emergency management, environmentally friendly boating and water safety for all ages.

Registration costs $45 per person. Students under 17 can attend for free if accompanied by a paying adult. To register, visit https://www.aux91fmb.org/safeboating/.

\WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.