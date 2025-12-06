© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course on December 20

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 6, 2025 at 11:32 AM EST
Boating safety isn’t just for the person at the helm—it’s for everyone on board. Passengers play a crucial role in ensuring a safe and enjoyable trip. Knowing how to properly wear a life jacket, assist in emergencies, and understand basic navigation rules can make all the difference in an unexpected situation. A boating safrty course from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary can help impart that knowledge.
File
/
WGCU
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station on Fort Myers Beach will host a "Boat America" Responsible Boating Course on Dec. 20 from 8 am to 5 pm at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 15660 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station on Fort Myers Beach will host a "Boat America" Responsible Boating Course on Dec. 20 from 8 am to 5 pm at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 15660 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers.

"Boating is a cherished part of the Southwest Florida lifestyle, and for many, it's a wonderful family activity," Flotilla Commander Robert Guenthner said. "Our 'Boat America' course goes beyond just meeting legal requirements; it empowers families with the confidence and knowledge to prevent incidents and truly enjoy their time on the water. Every family member, regardless of age, benefits from understanding these vital safety principles."

Coast Guard Auxiliarists teach the monthly course. The session will cover the rules of navigating, equipment use, boating emergency management, environmentally friendly boating and water safety for all ages.

Registration costs $45 per person. Students under 17 can attend for free if accompanied by a paying adult. To register, visit https://www.aux91fmb.org/safeboating/.

\WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsBoatingU.S. Coast GuardCoast Guard Auxiliary
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU