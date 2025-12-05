Phase 2 of RSW expansion has topping off as work progresses

Southwest Florida International Airport airport expansion builder Suffolk and the Lee County Port Authority recently celebrated the topping off of the project’s Phase 2, a milestone in the County’s largest public works project.

The multi-year expansion is progressing as planned.

The topping off commemorates the placement of the final steel beam on a more than 513,000-square-foot structural expansion reinforced by 12,000 tons of steel and supported by extensive airfield work.

More than 500 workers have been on site daily.

“Celebrating this topping off reflects the exceptional skill, innovation and coordination of everyone involved,” said Pete Tuffo, President of Florida Gulf Coast and National Gaming at Suffolk. “Constructing a major terminal expansion in an active aviation environment requires disciplined planning and the best technology available. Our team and trade partners are raising the bar to deliver this complex project safely, efficiently and with the highest levels of quality.”

Suffolk’s team deployed an array of advanced construction technologies and AI solutions to maintain precision and efficiency on an active airfield.

By creating a virtual model before physical construction began, the team was able to identify and resolve potential issues early, delivering significant long-term savings in both time and budget.

Monthly 3D scans are overlayed with the virtual model to validate installation accuracy, and twice-weekly OpenSpace walks—powered by OpenSpace’s AI-driven reality capture platform, which enables rapid site documentation and improves transparency—track field progress and enhance communication.

All deliveries are scheduled and managed through Voyage Control, a smart logistics management system that streamlines scheduling and minimizes congestion in high-security airfield areas.

The Terminal Expansion Phase 2 will reshape functionality and capacity at RSW. The expansion includes a new 14-gate Concourse E engineered to support 10,000 to 15,000 additional passengers per day, along with airside improvements, terminal roadway modifications, passenger boarding bridges, and the ability to grow to 19 gates in the future.

Additional features include 37,000 square feet of retail space and nine new TSA checkpoint lanes, enhancing operational flow and passenger convenience.

Phase 2 of the Terminal Expansion Project will introduce streamlined security operations, enhanced circulation and modern building systems designed for an elevated passenger experience. When complete, the project will significantly strengthen RSW’s infrastructure and solidify its position as one of the premier airports in the country.

Suffolk’s diverse portfolio of Suffolk projects in Southwest Florida also includes Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor; Great Wolf Lodge, Avra at Metropolitan, Ritz-Carlton Residences, and the hotel at Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, in Naples; and Legacy Point and Riverdale High School, both in Fort Myers.

