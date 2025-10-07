Paws Fest celebrates pets Saturday in Naples

Animal lovers should make their way to Baker Park Saturday morning for Paws Fest. Bring your well-behaved, leashed dog and get them a microchip, a nail trim, and a pup cup. All free! There will be food trucks and coffee for the humans too.

Various rescue organizations and humane societies will have dogs and cats on site who are available for adoption or foster. Kate Mindak, with Naples Police Patrol Operations, is putting Paws Fest together for the second time this year. She wants to showcase the police department’s two K-9s, Max and Tessa, and bring attention to how shelters and humane societies could use peoples’ help.

“Because of the overcrowding problem that we have and the stray problem that we have. I think the foster programs are great, and that's one of my favorite things about this, is we can get the word out that fostering is available,” Mindak said.

Admission is free. Bring gently used towels, sheets, and blankets, and unopened pet food, to be entered in a raffle for a gift basket.

